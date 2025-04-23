Called by central officials, Manipur Speaker Th Satyabrata leaves for Delhi

IMPHAL, April 22: Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after he was called by central government officials, an officer here said.

State BJP leaders earlier said that the Speaker is one of the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post in the restive state which is under President’s rule.

Thokchom who left Imphal at around 1 pm by a commercial flight is likely to meet central leaders at night, the official said.

Following the resignation of Biren Singh as chief minister on February 9, Satyabrata had held closed-door meetings with BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra in Imphal.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after Biren Singh resigned as CM. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation. (PTI)