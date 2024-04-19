Campaigning for polls comes to a close in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, April 18: Campaigning by political parties for the Lok Sabha elections have come to a close today in Meghalaya, 48 hours before the polling on April 19.

“The silence period has started from 4 pm of April 17,” chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr BDR Tiwari told reporters.

He said political parties can no longer hold rallies and other active campaigning except going door to door to meet people.

“One to one campaign and personal interaction will be there but no formal campaigning can be taken up by political parties during the silence period,” Tiwari added.

There are six candidates contesting from the Shillong parliamentary constituency. They are sitting Congress MP Vincent H Pala, NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh, RDA candidate Robertjune Kharjahrin, VPP candidate Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon, independent candidates – Prof Lakhon Kma and Peter Challam.

The CEO informed that more than 60 complaints against violation of model code of conduct have been received by the EC through the C-Vigil and physical complaints.

“Accordingly, we have taken cognizance of all those matters by seeking report, matters being inquired and most of the things were not found in violation of MCC,” he said adding, “So far we have not received any serious complaint but one complaint we have received with respect to the SP of North Garo Hills. We have sought the report and accordingly the ECI has removed that particular officer and a new officer has joined there. So in such incidents action also has been taken.”

Meanwhile, the CEO informed that around 4,700 persons have opted for home voting. (NNN)