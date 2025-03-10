30 C
Central Government to Present Manipur Budget Amid President’s Rule

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Manipur's estimated receipts and expenditures for 2025-26.

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: The Manipur budget will be tabled by the Central government in the second half of the current Budget Session, Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Biplab Deb said.

Discussing the same, Deb pointed towards the government’s seriousness, saying, “Nirmala Sitharaman, at the helm of PM Modi, had submitted a vision document budget. Since President’s Rule is prevailing in Manipur, it is natural that the Central government assumes control of the presentation of the state’s budget. The government has taken the issue seriously.”

The two Houses of Parliament resumed work today as the second half of the Budget Session began. The Lok Sabha will deliberate on various legislative issues, including the laying of bills and standing committee reports. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Manipur’s estimated receipts and expenditures for 2025-26.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University Bill, 2025, to make the Institute of Rural Management Anand a university and a national importance institution. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will, in the meantime, present the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, which deals with the transfer of rights and obligations concerning consignees and endorsees of goods shipments.

Congress member Priyanka Gandhi will also be putting on the table reports of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, including the 251st Report on Prison Conditions, Infrastructure, and Reforms, that discusses the government response to past recommendations.

In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah will table documents pertaining to the President’s Rule proclamation in Manipur, made by the President of India on February 13, 2025, under Article 356 of the Constitution. The proclamation essentially relegates the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to Parliament, putting on hold the power of the state government.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had been adjourned until March 10, after discussions on the Union Budget. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was placed in Parliament prior to adjournment, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to an elaborate debate on the budget.

