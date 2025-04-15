Shillong Airport Set for Major Expansion to Handle Larger Aircraft by 2026

32.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Lengpui-Airport
HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 15: Shillong Airport is poised for a transformative upgrade that will enable it to accommodate larger aircraft by 2026, a move expected to significantly boost connectivity and economic development in Meghalaya.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced that the much-anticipated expansion work will begin soon. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already floated a tender for the project, signaling the formal start of the process.

The Rs 119 crore tender outlines plans to modernize the airport’s infrastructure, expand its capacity to handle more passengers, and facilitate the operation of larger aircraft. This upgrade is seen as crucial for improving the overall efficiency and reach of the state’s aviation facilities.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has earlier described the airport expansion as a “game changer” for the region. He emphasized that the upgraded airport would not only enhance tourism in the scenic state but also serve as a catalyst for broader economic development and improved accessibility for both residents and visitors.

