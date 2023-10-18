24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Central ministers to visit NE every 15 days: MoS Som Parkash

Northeast
Updated:
ITANAGAR, Oct 17: Union minister Som Parkash on Monday
said central ministers will visit the northeastern states every
15 days and need to submit reports on various
developmental activities in the region to the Prime Minister’s
Office.
Parkash, the union minister of state for commerce and
industry, visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during the day
and conducted a review meeting of all ongoing central
schemes with the heads of offices, an official communiqué
said here.
The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated
efforts of officers in achieving the goals of all flagship
programmes in the district.
He stressed on the importance of initiatives in promoting
economic growth and development in the region.

Parkash also provided valuable guidance and advice to the
officers and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
District planning officer Choiki Dondup, through a
presentation, gave a comprehensive report on various
ongoing flagship programmes in the district, providing a
detailed overview of progress and challenges.
Earlier, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang
expressed his gratitude to the minister for his visit to the
district, the communiqué added. (PTI)

