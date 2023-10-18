Central ministers to visit NE every 15 days: MoS Som Parkash

ITANAGAR, Oct 17: Union minister Som Parkash on Monday

said central ministers will visit the northeastern states every

15 days and need to submit reports on various

developmental activities in the region to the Prime Minister’s

Office.

Parkash, the union minister of state for commerce and

industry, visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during the day

and conducted a review meeting of all ongoing central

schemes with the heads of offices, an official communiqué

said here.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated

efforts of officers in achieving the goals of all flagship

programmes in the district.

He stressed on the importance of initiatives in promoting

economic growth and development in the region.

Parkash also provided valuable guidance and advice to the

officers and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

District planning officer Choiki Dondup, through a

presentation, gave a comprehensive report on various

ongoing flagship programmes in the district, providing a

detailed overview of progress and challenges.

Earlier, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang

expressed his gratitude to the minister for his visit to the

district, the communiqué added. (PTI)