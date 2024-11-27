17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Central team in Meghalaya to resolve NEHU crisis

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Nov 26: A two-member committee of the Union Ministry of education was visiting the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya to probe the allegations of mismanagement and administrative failure amid protests by students that have been continuing for over two weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

The members of the committee, former UGC chairman DP Singh and ex-vice chancellor of Assam University Dilip Chandra Nath, held a meeting with leaders of the students’ union of the varsity, faculty members and non-teaching staff on Monday, they said.

- Advertisement -

Among the issues raised at the meeting with the committee were allegations of wrongdoing by the VC in the recruitment process and giving promotions to the staff, he added.

Related Posts:

Amid the ongoing protests, which forced a total lockdown at the central varsity, the VC was sent on leave till November 29.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the inquiry, professor Shukla’s return to the campus is unacceptable,” Kma said.

Students’ leader Sandy Sohtun said they have submitted to the committee copies of all memorandums sent to the VC since 2022.

- Advertisement -

“We had a discussion for more than an hour with the committee and we submitted what the VC has done in the last three years,” he said.

Members of the committee carried out an inspection of the varsity’s infrastructure, including the health centre, library, hostels and roads.

The Centre formed the committee after chief minister Conrad K Sangma raised the issue with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sangma had also met the protesting students on the campus earlier. (PTI)

Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan