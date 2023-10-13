Centre approves seven bridges in Arunachal at Rs 118.5 crore

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: The Centre has approved seven bridge

projects in Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 118.5 crore,

Union road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari

said.

These bridges will be built under the Setu Bandhan Scheme,

he said.

“Under the Setu Bandhan Scheme, we have granted approval

for 7 bridge projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 118.50

crore, intended for the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the

fiscal year 2023-24,” Gadkari posted on X on Wednesday

night.

“Enhancing connectivity across regions, and fostering

economic development, these projects align with our

commitment to improving the overall quality of life and

promoting the socio-economic growth of Arunachal

Pradesh,” he added.

Among those approved, two reinforced cement concrete or

RCC bridges will be built over the Pacha River at Lachang and

Goang areas in East Kameng district. Three bridges were also

approved on NH-313, from Roing-Anini road to New Chidu

village via NHPC colony, in Lower Dibang district.

Chief minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the

approval of the vital projects.

“Bridging gaps in connectivity through Setu Bandhan Scheme

has been possible, thanks to unwavering commitment of Hon

PM Shri @narendramodi ji to all round development of

Arunachal Pradesh. New bridges will improve our people’s

ease of living and give a boost to local economy too,” he said

in a social media post. (PTI)