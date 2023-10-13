Centre approves seven bridges in Arunachal at Rs 118.5 crore

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: The Centre has approved seven bridge
projects in Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 118.5 crore,
Union road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari
said.
These bridges will be built under the Setu Bandhan Scheme,
he said.
“Under the Setu Bandhan Scheme, we have granted approval
for 7 bridge projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 118.50
crore, intended for the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the
fiscal year 2023-24,” Gadkari posted on X on Wednesday
night.
“Enhancing connectivity across regions, and fostering
economic development, these projects align with our
commitment to improving the overall quality of life and
promoting the socio-economic growth of Arunachal
Pradesh,” he added.
Among those approved, two reinforced cement concrete or
RCC bridges will be built over the Pacha River at Lachang and
Goang areas in East Kameng district. Three bridges were also
approved on NH-313, from Roing-Anini road to New Chidu
village via NHPC colony, in Lower Dibang district.
Chief minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the
approval of the vital projects.
“Bridging gaps in connectivity through Setu Bandhan Scheme
has been possible, thanks to unwavering commitment of Hon
PM Shri @narendramodi ji to all round development of
Arunachal Pradesh. New bridges will improve our people’s
ease of living and give a boost to local economy too,” he said
in a social media post. (PTI)