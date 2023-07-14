Centre making efforts to bring normalcy in state: Manipur Guv

- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 13 (NNN): Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey informed on Thursday that an “all communities meet” will be held soon at Raj Bhavan in Imphal to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur. The Governor then said the state government of Manipur with the help of the Centre is “making all out efforts to bring the situation to normal where all the communities including the Meiteis and the Kukis can live together as usual”.

The Governor said this while visiting a relief camp opened at Naorem Birahari College at Khundrakpam in Imphal East district on Thursday. She also interacted with the displaced people who have been taking shelter there.

Altogether 296 displaced people are taking shelter in the relief camp.

While interacting with the people in the camps, the Governor said she has come to see them and feel shocked to see the aggrieved people in the relief camp.

The Governor also heard about the grievances and hardships faced by the people and assured them to extend all possible help. The Governor also enquired about the facilities/amenities which are being provided to the people and directed the district administration to improve whatever necessary. She informed the people that she has directed the chief secretary for providing all requirements to the displaced people in relief camps. She also asked the district administration to initiate skill training for the displaced people.

The Governor then said that “hatred among the two communities has to be removed and the two communities should stop violence which is the prerequisite for initiating a meaningful dialogue”. She added, “Only then will peace and normalcy be restored”.

Stating that more than 60,000 security personnel have been deployed to the state, the Governor said that search operations to nab miscreants have been continuing and large numbers of arms have been recovered. Bunkers have also been removed in many places, she also said.

On re-settlement of the displaced people, the Governor said that as a temporary measure, pre-fabricated houses are being built at Sawombung and the displaced people will be there until the situation permits them to return to their respective places. Adequate compensation will also be given to the people for their burnt houses and properties, she added.

Condemning all forms of violence, the Governor said that violence will bring no solution and all have to shun violence. She also said that only a meaningful dialogue will bring an amicable solution and therefore all stakeholders will come forward for talks.

She then appealed to all communities/stakeholders to come forward for talks and to co operate the government in bringing normalcy and peace in Manipur.