Centre releases grant worth Rs 78 crore for Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 5: The Union Government has released the Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants during the financial year 2024–25, for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) Tripura.

A per a report for Rural Local Bodies in Tripura, the 1st installment of Untied grants amounting to Rs.31.40 crores and 1st installment of Tied grants amounting to Rs.47.10 crores has been released.

“These funds are for all the 1260 Rural Local Bodies including Traditional Local Bodies TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council), HQ; 40 Block Advisory Committees; and 587 Village Committees”, said the report.

Reacting on the issue, finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that the grants released by the Union Government for the Rural Local Bodies, including the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), will boost development work within the district council.

He explained that the grant from the Central Government is provided under the 15th Finance Commission.

“We have many demands, including a special demands for the TTAADC. Apart from this, the state government has already allocated Rs 30 crore to the TTAADC, separate from the state budget, to support various development projects and ensure they face no obstacles in their work. Despite severe challenges due to flooding, we have announced DA and DR for government employees and pensioners, and declared various welfare decisions for the Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police. The development of the TTAADC is crucial and has been a longstanding demand. Now, with support from the Centre, development in the TTAADC will get a significant boost. This grant from the 15th Finance Commission will going to help the district council,” he added.