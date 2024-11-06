21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Centre releases grant worth Rs 78 crore for Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 5: The Union Government has released the Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants during the financial year 2024–25, for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) Tripura.

- Advertisement -

A per a report for Rural Local Bodies in Tripura, the  1st installment of Untied grants amounting to Rs.31.40 crores and 1st installment of Tied grants amounting to Rs.47.10 crores has been released.

Related Posts:

“These funds are for all the 1260 Rural Local Bodies including Traditional Local Bodies TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council), HQ; 40 Block Advisory Committees; and 587 Village Committees”, said the report.

Reacting on the issue, finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that the grants released by the Union Government for the Rural Local Bodies, including the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), will boost development work within the district council.

He explained that the grant from the Central Government is provided under the 15th Finance Commission.

- Advertisement -

“We have many demands, including a special demands for the TTAADC. Apart from this, the state government has already allocated Rs 30 crore to the TTAADC, separate from the state budget, to support various development projects and ensure they face no obstacles in their work. Despite severe challenges due to flooding, we have announced DA and DR for government employees and pensioners, and declared various welfare decisions for the Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police. The development of the TTAADC is crucial and has been a longstanding demand. Now, with support from the Centre, development in the TTAADC will get a significant boost. This grant from the 15th Finance Commission will going to help the district council,” he added.

10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India