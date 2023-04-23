Centre Stops Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Manipur

IMPHAL, April 22 (NNN): COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur remained on halt as the Centre has stopped supplying COVID vaccine to the state.

Confirming the stoppage of the vaccine supply by the Centre, COVID-19 Common Control Room of Manipur government said that the process for procurement of the vaccine by the state is on progress.

With no vaccine, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state so far remained at 32,69,105 (16,49,470 first dose, 13,39,219 second dose and 2,80,416 precautionary dose), the COVID-19 Common Control Room stated.