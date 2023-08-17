Certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests led to strife torn: CM

IMPHAL, Aug 16 (PTI): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on
Tuesday said certain misunderstandings, actions of vested
interests and foreign plot to destabilise the country has led to
loss of precious lives and properties in the state.
Singh said this after hoisting the national flag at the 1st
Manipur Rifles parade ground here on the occasion of the 77th
Independence Day function. The Independence Day celebration
was held in all hill and valley districts of the state.
He urged all to stop the violence and bring back the rapid
progress the state had witnessed earlier.
”Certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and
foreign plot to de-stabilise the country has led to loss of
precious lives and properties and many are living in relief
camps,” the CM said.
The government is working consistently to bring back normalcy
and the affected people will be resettled soon, Singh said,
adding that those who cannot be shifted to the original places
immediately will be shifted temporarily to pre-fabricated
houses which are under construction.
”To err is human so we must learn to forgive and forget,” he
said.
The CM said a committee has been constituted to provide a
project of ‘one family one livelihood’ and rehabilitate the
people.
”The government has never done anything against the
provisions of the Constitution and will never ever do such as
act,” he said.
Singh said the war on drugs is not targeted at any particular
community or persons but was an effort by the government to
save the nation and the future generation from the menace of
drug abuse.
”The war on drugs was initiated during the last part of 2018 as
drugs were having a huge impact on the state with over 1 lakh
drug users among the population”, he said.
”Since 2017, the BJP government has been working consistently
for the welfare of the state by understanding the pulse of the
people and there was no form of conflict, bandh and blockade
for the last six years,” the CM said, adding more funds were
added to the budgets to bring development at far off villages in
the state.
Singh said the government could not remain a mute spectator
to the widespread deforestation for poppy cultivation and
resolved to annihilate drugs in the state.
"Manipur is the gatekeeper of the country against the illicit
trafficking of drugs and narcotics from Golden Triangle and the
state is guarding the country’s youth population from drugs,"
he said.
The CM said deforestation has affected climatic conditions in
the state and the distribution of salt and fertilizers for poppy
cultivation has affected the water resources of the state.