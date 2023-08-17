Certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests led to strife torn: CM

IMPHAL, Aug 16 (PTI): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on

Tuesday said certain misunderstandings, actions of vested

interests and foreign plot to destabilise the country has led to

loss of precious lives and properties in the state.

Singh said this after hoisting the national flag at the 1st

Manipur Rifles parade ground here on the occasion of the 77th

Independence Day function. The Independence Day celebration

was held in all hill and valley districts of the state.

He urged all to stop the violence and bring back the rapid

progress the state had witnessed earlier.

”Certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and

foreign plot to de-stabilise the country has led to loss of

precious lives and properties and many are living in relief

camps,” the CM said.

The government is working consistently to bring back normalcy

and the affected people will be resettled soon, Singh said,

adding that those who cannot be shifted to the original places

immediately will be shifted temporarily to pre-fabricated

houses which are under construction.

”To err is human so we must learn to forgive and forget,” he

said.

The CM said a committee has been constituted to provide a

project of ‘one family one livelihood’ and rehabilitate the

people.

”The government has never done anything against the

provisions of the Constitution and will never ever do such as

act,” he said.

Singh said the war on drugs is not targeted at any particular

community or persons but was an effort by the government to

save the nation and the future generation from the menace of

drug abuse.

”The war on drugs was initiated during the last part of 2018 as

drugs were having a huge impact on the state with over 1 lakh

drug users among the population”, he said.

”Since 2017, the BJP government has been working consistently

for the welfare of the state by understanding the pulse of the

people and there was no form of conflict, bandh and blockade

for the last six years,” the CM said, adding more funds were

added to the budgets to bring development at far off villages in

the state.

Singh said the government could not remain a mute spectator

to the widespread deforestation for poppy cultivation and

resolved to annihilate drugs in the state.

"Manipur is the gatekeeper of the country against the illicit

trafficking of drugs and narcotics from Golden Triangle and the

state is guarding the country’s youth population from drugs,"

he said.

The CM said deforestation has affected climatic conditions in

the state and the distribution of salt and fertilizers for poppy

cultivation has affected the water resources of the state.