IMPHAL, Aug 16 (PTI): It was a muted Independence Day

celebrations in Manipur on Tuesday because of the dawn-to-

dusk general strike called by multiple militant outfits and the

loss of lives and property of hundreds of people over the last

three months in the ethnic strife.

Across rural areas of the state and in major parts of capital

Imphal, shops and markets remained closed and streets wore

an almost deserted look due to the general strike.

Responding to an official order, government employees in both

the hill and valley districts reached their respective offices to

take part in the flag hoisting ceremonies.

"I reached office around 8.30 am and took part in the flag

hoisting ceremony. Most of my colleagues were there. The

function was followed by a small get-together where we all

discussed the current situation," said Robin Laishram, a

government employee.

Sunita Devi, who will be retiring later this year, was the first to

reach her office to take part in the Independence Day

celebrations.

”This is my last year in office. After that, I will go to Delhi and

stay with my son. Before the ethnic strife broke out, I thought

of arranging an elaborate party for my office colleagues on

Independence Day. But I had to skip all my plans as there is

hardly anything to celebrate,” she told PTI.

While state and district level functions were held in a grand

manner with distribution of prizes and certificates, playing of

the national anthem and performance by cultural troupes,

celebrations at the local level were very limited with most

people preferring to remain indoors.

Local businessman Sarat Th said, ”There has been heavy losses

to life and property over the last three months and therefore

there’s no mood for celebrations. My brother-in-law, whose

house was burnt in Moreh, is in a relief camp in Imphal East

district. We have cooked some special items for his family and

will be going there to deliver it. That will be our celebration for

the day.”

For the last two days, the state has been making arrangements

for Independence Day celebrations across the state capital.

Across the city, national flags were put up along the main roads

and important buildings.

Some people also took part in the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga

campaign and put flags on their residences.

Kuki-Zo village volunteers in Churachandpur district also

celebrated the 77th Independence Day, officials said, adding

the Tricolours were also fluttering along the national highway in

Kangpokpi town.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra

Modi said for the past few days reports of peace have been

coming from Manipur regularly and the Centre and the state

government were making every effort to find a solution to the

problems there.

"The nation is with the people of Manipur. The country should

take forward the peace process which has been set in motion

by the people of Manipur for the past few days. Only peace can

lead to a solution," the prime minister said.

In his customary Independence Day speech, chief minister N

Biren Singh said certain misunderstandings, actions of vested

interests and foreign plot to destabilise the country led to the

loss of precious lives.

He urged all to stop the violence and bring back the rapid

progress the state had witnessed earlier.

”Certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and

foreign plot to de-stabilise the country has led to loss of

precious lives and properties and many are living in relief

camps,” the CM said after hoisting the national flag at the 1st

Manipur Rifles parade ground here.

The government is working consistently to bring back normalcy

and the affected people will be resettled soon, Singh said.