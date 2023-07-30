Chakhroma Public Organisation meets Kuki leaders

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, July 29: In an effort to push for resolution of the ongoing crisis in Manipur, the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO) organised a coordination meeting with the leaders of Kuki villages under Chakhroma jurisdiction at its hall at Chümoukedima on Saturday, appealing for early amicable settlement of the differences between the Kukis and the Meiteis.

Deliberating on a number of issues, including the ongoing conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur, the CPO said hundreds of displaced Kuki villagers from Manipur had sought refuge in different Kuki villages in Chakhroma area. The organisation said it extended helping hands to them through relief materials earlier in June, CPO president Zhato Kimho and joint secretary Thejangukho Yalietsu said in a statement after the meeting.

The CPO assured to provide all possible assistance to the needy people wherever possible and urged them to work together in coordination.

The organisation also reaffirmed its July 31, 1995, declaration to foster better understanding among all communities living under the Chakhroma region.