Christian Body To Pray On Independence Day In Shillong

Shillong, Aug 14: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) has decided to observe Independence Day by conducting a prayer service at the English Service Church, Police Bazar in Shillong on August 15.

Informing this in a statement, secretary of the Forum, Rev EH Kharkongor said the KJCLF has a burden on the land and its people and calls on leaders of different churches to work together to bring about good governance, clean politics, with State and nation leaders who are free from corruption.

- Advertisement -

He said the KJCLF invites all believers and Christian leaders to this ‘Service of Prayer’. The speaker in this program will be Rev. P. Dkhar, secretary of Bible Society of India, Shillong Auxiliary. (NNN)