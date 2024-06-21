29 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

Coffee table book tells stories of community and govt partnership

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, June 20: A coffee table book Engaging Communities; Empowering Lives, with stories representing the strength of the community and the partnership between the government and community was launched in Kohima.

Published by the project director, Nagaland Health Project, directorate of health and family welfare, Dr Imkongtemsu Longchar, the book is a combination of the best practices and innovations from different parts of Nagaland.

It says when different stakeholders work together and own the process, projects can achieve the desired result.

Launching the book, commissioner and secretary, health and family welfare department, V Kezo said the purpose of the project is to improve the quality of the healthcare system which was implemented in Nagaland through numerous local initiatives and innovations with cross-sectorial coordination and intervention with other stakeholders.

- Advertisement -

The community’s capacity for governance, planning and institutional development was enhanced and the mainstreaming of gender inclusion was reconstituted through the project, Kezo said.

He added that these days the Nagas have become very health conscious because of the awareness, leading to improvement in health services and increase in their utilisation at target locations across the state.

Marion Jane Cros and Bathula Amith Nagaraj, both senior health specialists, health, nutrition and population, World Bank Group, also attended the coffee table book launch programme.

10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2.76 lakh voters to decide fate of 523 candidates

The Hills Times -
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024