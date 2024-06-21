Coffee table book tells stories of community and govt partnership

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 20: A coffee table book Engaging Communities; Empowering Lives, with stories representing the strength of the community and the partnership between the government and community was launched in Kohima.

Published by the project director, Nagaland Health Project, directorate of health and family welfare, Dr Imkongtemsu Longchar, the book is a combination of the best practices and innovations from different parts of Nagaland.

It says when different stakeholders work together and own the process, projects can achieve the desired result.

Launching the book, commissioner and secretary, health and family welfare department, V Kezo said the purpose of the project is to improve the quality of the healthcare system which was implemented in Nagaland through numerous local initiatives and innovations with cross-sectorial coordination and intervention with other stakeholders.

The community’s capacity for governance, planning and institutional development was enhanced and the mainstreaming of gender inclusion was reconstituted through the project, Kezo said.

He added that these days the Nagas have become very health conscious because of the awareness, leading to improvement in health services and increase in their utilisation at target locations across the state.

Marion Jane Cros and Bathula Amith Nagaraj, both senior health specialists, health, nutrition and population, World Bank Group, also attended the coffee table book launch programme.