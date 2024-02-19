Nagaland coffee farmers get coffee roasting machines

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 18: With the resurgence of coffee farming in Nagaland, coffee roasting machines were launched and distributed to the farmers by the land resources department at the directorate of land resources in Kohima on Friday to boost coffee production in the state.

- Advertisement -

Altogether seven beneficiaries from different districts of the state were handed over the machines, funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC), at the programme.

Addressing the programme, adviser to the land resources department G Ikuto Zhimomi said though coffee farming was introduced in Nagaland way back in 1970s, it faced discontinuation in late 1990s but was reintroduced by the land resources department in 2014. He lauded the department for its efforts to revive coffee cultivation in the state.

“This revival, coupled with proper information dissemination and departmental interest, has positioned Nagaland as a frontrunner in coffee production within the north eastern region,” Zhimomi noted.

He emphasised Nagaland’s potential as a leading coffee producer, citing its conducive natural climate and the crop’s longevity, which spans centuries. He suggested that coffee farming is a viable alternative to traditional jhum cultivation in the state, drawing parallels with coffee giants like Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia and Ethiopia.

- Advertisement -

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the commissioner secretary of the land resources department in supporting the farmers, Zhimomi also assured assistance to areca nut, coffee and rubber farmers in securing fair prices and avoiding exploitation by intermediaries. He underscored the commitment of chief minister Neiphiu Rio toward farmers’ welfare and a promising future for them.

Albert Ngullie, director of the land resources department, highlighted the progress of coffee farming in the state. He expressed gratitude to the Coffee Board of India and NEC for their collaborative efforts in supporting Nagaland’s coffee farmers.