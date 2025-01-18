Collaborative initiatives to boost renewable energy, geosciences research in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jan 17: The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) on Friday launched initiatives to advance renewable energy and geosciences research in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh science and technology minister Dasanglu Pul, who is also the chairperson of CESHS, expressed confidence in OIL’s efforts to accelerate the exploration and development of the state’s abundant natural resources, which is expected to boost the state’s revenue.

During the inauguration of the OIL Itanagar branch office, the minister highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between institutions to create a strong link between science, policy, and practical applications.

She emphasised on the need to address critical challenges and enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s leadership in sustainability and renewable energy development, an official communique said here.

“I believe today’s developments will drive socio-economic growth, enhance energy security, and position Arunachal Pradesh as a leader in geothermal energy in the Himalayan region,” Pul added.

OIL’s director of Exploration and Development Saloma Yomdo, stressed the importance of industry-academic partnerships for the sustainable utilisation of the state’s rich natural resources.

He pointed out Arunachal Pradesh’s significant potential in geothermal energy, critical minerals, and hydrocarbon exploration.

Yomdo also announced OIL’s strategic shift towards green energy and their plans to explore critical minerals, including a proposal for a business partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh government to develop the recently secured Phop critical mineral block in the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between CESHS and IIPE for advancements in geosciences research, including earth sciences, geotechnical investigations, and geothermal exploration in Arunachal Pradesh.

IIPE director Prof Shalivahan Srivastava emphasised the shared vision between the two organisations for geosciences innovation, highlighting its potential to transform the state.

“This collaboration will propel advancements in geosciences, including petrophysical studies, geothermal and hydrogen exploration, and mineral development,” he said.

Srivastava stressed on the mutual commitment to unlocking Arunachal Pradesh’s hidden resources through sustainable development, reinforcing the growing momentum in renewable energy and geosciences for the benefit of the state and the nation.

The meeting between CESHS and OIL focused on geothermal energy exploration, a promising clean energy source.

Both organisations will conduct pre-feasibility studies, including surface and sub-surface analysis at four identified sites namely, Thingbu, Mago, Damteng, and Tsechu in the Tawang district of the state.

CESHS director Tana Tage presented a detailed work plan showcasing the region’s vast potential in renewable energy.

He highlighted geothermal energy’s promise to provide sustainable power, reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, and support industrial applications like agricultural drying, which will significantly contribute to the state’s energy security and socio-economic development.

“This collaboration sets the stage for a transformative journey in renewable energy and geosciences, paving the way for sustainable development in the region, fostering a cleaner energy future, and driving economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh,” Tage added. (PTI)