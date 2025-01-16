22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 16, 2025
type here...

Tripura CM Manik Saha to take up Bangladesh embankment issue with Centre

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Jan 15: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday assured the Tripura Assembly he will take up with the Centre the issue of Bangladesh government’s move to build a massive embankment opposite Kailashahar subdivision in the state’s Unakoti district.

The assurance came after Congress legislator Birajit Sinha drew Saha’s attention on the matter.

- Advertisement -

“The Bangladesh government has been constructing a massive embankment opposite Kailashahar. We have a 40-year-old embankment at Rangaoti. If our embankment is not strengthened on an urgent basis, people will suffer in case of floods,” Singh said.

Related Posts:

State’s fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das, who hails from Unakoti district, said the matter is international and a few patches of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura are still unfenced leading to cattle smuggling in bordering areas.

“This is an international matter. I have already sent reports to Delhi suggesting strengthening of embankments. I will refer the matter to the Centre again”, Saha assured.  (PTI)

10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

16 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India