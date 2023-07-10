Congress denies BJP’s allegation on Manipur issue

IMPHAL, July 9 (NNN): The Congress party in Manipur strongly refuted the allegation of the BJP that the former was doing politics on the Manipur situation.

On Saturday, BJP Manipur Pradesh president A Sarda Devi had hurled the allegation at the Congress that the latter was doing politics with the violence unfolding in the state. The BJP leader further accused the Congress that the prevailing crisis in the state was arising out of failure of the then “Congress rule” to properly implement the ground rules of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki-based militant groups.

Addressing the media at Imphal Congress Bhavan today, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president, Loitongbam Tilotama Devi said that the Congress understood the gravity of the prevailing crisis in the state.

“It is not the time to do politics. The Congress never played politics with the ongoing crisis,” she said. The vice president of MPCC added that it is the BJP which is doing politics in this crucial time when Manipur is in trouble and people are worried what would happen in the next moment.

“Everybody knows that BJP is the master of dirty politics. In order to cover up the failure of its government, the saffron party has been blaming the Congress. It is the BJP that is trying to take political mileage,” she said.

The Congress leader also said the people of the state would not like to listen when the incumbent BJP government continued to blame the Congress for the violence unfolding in the state.

Instead of trying to blame the previous Congress government, she urged the BJP and its government to concentrate on how to handle the prevailing situation.

“It will be better for the BJP and the government to deal with the crisis in a very mature manner and how to bring back normalcy in the state,” she said.

The MPCC vice president then said that there was no instance of violation of ground rules of the SoO agreement with the Kuki-based militant groups during the Congress regime.

She said that the tripartite SoO agreement was signed between the Kuki-based militant groups and the government at the Centre and in the state in August 2008.

However, during Congress rule, the ground rules were effectively implemented and none of the militant groups in the SoO violated the ground rules, she also claimed.