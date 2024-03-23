27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Congress nominates JNU professor, ex-MLA for two LS seats in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, March 22: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday fielded professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from Inner Manipur parliamentary seat and Alfred Kanngam Arthur from Outer Manipur.

MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra said, “Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam will contest from Inner Manipur parliamentary seat, while Alfred Kanngam Arthur will be the party’s candidate from Outer Manipur.”

Akoijam is known for his academic perspectives on the violence that erupted in May last year, earning him popularity in the state. Former MLA Arthur hails from the Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has nominated K Timothy Zimik, a former IRS officer, for the Outer Manipur seat.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) plans to field Sotinkumar Laishram, the general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress Manipur (AITUC), for the Inner Manipur seat.

Elections in Manipur will be conducted in two phases, with the Inner Manipur seat going to polls on April 19, along with at least 15 assembly segments of Outer Manipur. Thirteen assembly segments of Outer Manipur will go to polls on April 26. (PTI)

