Congress releases candidates list for 39 Assembly seats in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Oct 16: The Congress on Monday released a list of 39

candidates for the Mizoram polls slated for November 7.

The Congress list for the 40-member Assembly was announced

on the day senior party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on a

two-day campaign visit.

The list will, however, be officially announced at a function to

be held at the party office here on Tuesday, Congress state

media chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said.

The Congress list, which includes the names of four incumbent

legislators, left out the name of its Lunglei south nominee.

Opposition BJP will soon announce the names of its candidates,

a BJP leader said.

The ruling MNF and ZPM have already announced the list of

their candidates and both parties will contest all the 40 seats.

The party declared Lalsanglura Ralte, a first timer, as its

candidate against chief minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl East-I

seat. Zoramthanga had won the seat in 2018 too.

Mizoram PCC chief Lalsawta will be the candidate from Aizawl

West-III seat and senior party vice-president Lal Thanzara from

Aizawl North-III.

Lalsawta has been pitted against Zoram People’s Movement

(ZPM) candidate V L Zaithanzama and Mizo National Front

nominee K Sawmvela.

Congress state vice-president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been

pitched in Aizawl North-I, party treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka

from Aizawl South-II seat. Congress Legislature Party leader

Zodintluanga Ralte will contest from his home turf Thorang and

sitting MLA Lalrindika Ralte from Hachhek is pitted against

Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte from MNF.

The Congress had reportedly planned to field a woman married

a non-Mizo as the party candidate for Lunglei South seat, which

was strongly opposed by state apex student body Mizo Zirlai

Pawl (MZP). It appealed to all parties not to nominate any Mizo

women, who have married outside the community.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (PTI)