Congress stages ‘Joi Bharat Satyagraha’ in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 24: Along the rest of the country, the district unit of the opposition Congress also staged ‘Joi Bharat Satyagraha’ at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Nagaon Swahid Bhavan in the town on Monday here.

Over two hundreds party workers as well as Congress MPs, MLAs and former minister of the district participated in the stir. The incumbent MP of Nagaon and Kaliabor parliamentary constituencies respectively Pradyut Bordoloi and Gaurav Gogoi, former minister Rokibul Hussain, the incumbent Congress MLAs of Rupahihat and Batadrova LACs Nurul Huda and Sibamoni Bora, president of district Congress Suresh Bora also participated in the demonstration and raised their voices for restoration of democracy in the country. During the agitation, the participants shouted various slogans against the saffron led union government and urged people to be the part of restoration of democracy across the country too.

While addressing the occasion, local MP Pradyut Bordoloi strongly criticised the ruling BJP led NDA Government and said that the current BJP led NDA Government conspired to squeeze the neck of the democracy across the country. He however alleged that the BJP led NDA Government had left no stone unturned to tighten the tongues of the leaders of the opposition parties across the country. Former Congress minister Rokibul Hussain also slammed the BJP led NDA Government and also took a dig at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the demonstration. He said that during the rule of the saffron led union coalition government, the people of the country had lost the democratic rights in the country.