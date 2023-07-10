Conspiracy being hatched to disturb unity in Tipra Motha: Pradyot Kishore

AGARTALA, July 9 (PTI): Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the unity among activists of the regional party in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

He also attacked the government in the northeastern state, claiming that only two per cent of the budgetary outlay was allocated for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which is run by his party.

“There are attempts to disturb ‘thansa’ (unity) in the community. Many of us aspire to become vice president, general secretary, ministers and executive members, but what will happen to the next generation if we think over individual aspirations?,” Debbarma said, while addressing a gathering in West Tripura’s Madhabbari on Saturday.

The royal scion-turned-politician also said he would not allow “blackmailing” for getting party posts.

“Many people spoke to me over the phone and sought party posts. They even threatened me that they would leave the camp if their demand is not met. I told them to go wherever they want to. If you have the guts, blackmail those people who force Bengali script for Kokborok,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Kokborok is an indigenous language of the northeastern state.

Slamming the state government for a “meagre” budgetary allocation for the tribal area council, Debbarma said, “Is this the example of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’?”

The slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is often referred to by the BJP.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy had on Friday placed the Rs 27,654-crore budget for the current fiscal in the state assembly.

- Advertisement -

Debbarma also assured ‘Tiprasa’ (indigenous people) that he would remain with them till his death, and said the Tipra Motha will launch a movement for greater Tipraland after the party’s two-day plenary session from July 15.