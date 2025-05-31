COVID-19 Returns to Mizoram After Seven Months, Two Cases Reported

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, MAY 31: Seventy months after, two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram, state health department officials say. The patients are currently undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH), Falkawn, near the capital city of Aizawl.

The state last reported COVID-19 cases in October 2024, with 73 cases. Mizoram had since been free of new cases until the latest development created new alarm.

Against the new cases, the state health department’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) came out with advisories on Friday, requesting people to keep calm and adopt precautionary measures. The IDSP has stressed strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behavior, such as frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizers.

Also, those who have been exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms have been asked to practice precautions and not go to crowded or public areas to minimize the chances of transmission. The health department keeps a close watch on the situation and is urging residents to remain informed and watchful.