Nagaland governor asks DGP to act swiftly in sexual assault cases

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 20: Expressing serious concern over the recent rise in incidents of sexual assault against women, particularly minor girls, in Nagaland, Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Saturday directed DGP Rupin Sharma to take swift, effective and exemplary action against the perpetrators.

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The governor issued the directive to the state police chief during a meeting at Lok Bhavan in Kohima.

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During the meeting, Yadav expressed deep concern over the growing number of reported sexual assault cases and asked the DGP to review the prevailing law-and-order situation and the measures being taken to address such crimes in the state.

He underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and security of women and children, calling for greater vigilance, stronger preventive measures and prompt investigation of all such cases.

Yadav also directed the police department to intensify efforts to curb crimes against women and children, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure that victims receive timely support and justice.

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He further stressed the need for greater public awareness and community participation in preventing such offences.

The DGP briefed the governor on the current situation, ongoing investigations and the steps being taken by the police to enhance the protection of women and children across the state. Yadav reiterated that crimes against women and children must be dealt with firmly and that every effort should be made to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

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