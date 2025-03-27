23.7 C
CPIM’s Assembly boycott discredit’ to Govt: Tripura Cong MLA

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 26: Senior Congress leader and former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday criticized the CPIM’s decision to boycott the remainder of the ongoing Tripura Legislative Assembly Budget session, calling it a significant discredit to the state government.

The Budget session for the financial year 2025-26, which commenced on March 21, is scheduled to continue until April 1. However, citing alleged violations of Assembly procedures and misuse of power by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, the CPIM, the principal opposition party, announced on Wednesday that it would abstain from the remaining proceedings.

Reacting strongly to the development, Roy Barman described the situation as deeply unfortunate.

“I have never witnessed such an incident in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. While the ruling party, by virtue of its majority, may have an upper hand, it is unacceptable to see the opposition being silenced and insulted. The Assembly’s norms and dignity are being completely disregarded. By using muscle and money power, they are running the House as they please. The Speaker’s actions are tarnishing the sanctity of his chair and setting a dangerous precedent for newcomers, who may begin to believe that this is how the system operates,” he stated.

Roy Barman further emphasized that the CPIM’s decision to walk out of the session is an embarrassment for the state government.

“A budget being passed without the participation of the principal opposition is unheard of. This is not how a democratic institution should function. The government must take responsibility for this situation. I urge Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to step in and address the issue. What is happening inside the Assembly is completely unacceptable,” he added.

