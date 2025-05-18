CRPF pays tribute to officer killed by lightning in Jharkhand

IMPHAL, May 17: The body of CRPF officer Maharabam Prabo Singh, who was killed after being struck by lightning during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, was brought here on Saturday afternoon.

Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh along with senior officials, legislators and family members paid tribute to the deceased officer during a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport.

R. Duidang, the CRPF DIG of Manipur and Nagaland Sector, told reporters, “Prabo laid down his life in the line of duty after he was tragically struck by lightning during an anti-Maoist operation carried out by the force’s 26th Battalion.”

“He had joined the CRPF in 2006 and was a serious and focused officer. The force will never forget him,” he added.

Prabo’s mortal remains were later taken to Sekmai in Imphal West district for last rites. (PTI)