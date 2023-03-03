Curfew Imposed In West Jaintia Hills District In View Of Post-Counting Violence

SHILLONG, March 3: The District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills District, Jowai on Thursday issued an order to impose a curfew in Sahsniang village under Section 144 Cr. PC soon after receiving reports about post-counting violence in the district.

B.S Sohliya, the District Magistrate expressed concern that if the violence in the course of the Meghalaya Elections is left disregarded, it may escalate and unfurl resulting in the destruction of property and is likely to lead to loss of life. The curfew has been imposed to maintain law and order in the Northeastern state of Meghalaya.

District Magistrate further stated that in order to immediately cease the violence and restore public peace in the region, the curfew has been enforced with immediate effect, and will proceed until further orders.

The counting of votes for the northeastern state was exercised on Thursday in which the National People’s Party appeared as the single-largest party conquering 26 seats.