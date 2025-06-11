Daytime Movement Allowed in Imphal Amid Tensions Over Arrests Linked to 2023 Violence

HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 11: Imphal authorities have changed public movement restrictions, with residents now allowed to move freely between 5:00 AM and 5:00 PM. A night curfew still exists between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM as a measure to ensure peace and curb further disturbances.

The ruling comes against the backdrop of an escalation in tensions on Sunday evening when residents hit the streets protesting the arrest of Arambai Tenggol group member Kanan Singh and four others by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The suspects are said to be associated with ethnic clashes that shook the state in 2023.

Daytime movement is allowed subject to the condition that people do not take part in anything that jeopardizes law and order, says an order promulgated by the District Magistrate of Imphal West. Even if the timing is relaxed, public gatherings of five or more individuals are prohibited. Carrying weapons, sticks, stones, or any type of explosive material is also strictly prohibited.

Authorities have made it clear that vital services such as police officers, emergency service responders, banking employees, and other government employees are exempt from the curfew orders. On Sunday, district magistrates from five of the affected districts issued simultaneous orders requesting public cooperation to avert escalation of unrest.

The unrest grew after videos emerged of burning tyres and confrontation between protestors and security personnel. Demonstrators were dispersed with tear gas when they had blocked roads in parts of the city.