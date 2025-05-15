Debtamura marks first Hydrocarbon breakthrough in Tripura by Oil India

Hydrocarbon exploration and production activities in this block had been beset with a myriad of challenges

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 14: Oil India Limited has made a breakthrough in Tripura’s hydrocarbon scenario, as Debtamura in Gomati District is set to be the first well drilled by any oil and gas company in the state.

​Oil India, on X said that on 11th May, Oil India Limited commenced its exploration and production activities in Tripura by spudding the well Debtamura.

They said that this event marks a historic breakthrough in Tripura’s hydrocarbon scenario, as Debtamura#1 is going to be the first well drilled by any oil and gas company in the state under the Government of India’s Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) regime.

“The well Debtamura#1 is located approximately 120 KM from Agartala, inside the Baramura-Debtamura Reserve Forest, Gomati District, near the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Till date, hydrocarbon exploration and production activities in this block had been beset with a myriad of challenges, which broadly include undulated and thickly vegetated terrain, challenging surface logistics due to limited and narrow hilly roads with hairpin curves, a predominant and extended monsoon season causing unprecedented floods, and ensuing landslides due to younger sediments dissected by lineaments—which badly damaged the well plinths and the approach road,” said Oil India.

They added that overcoming all these challenges, the spirit of all Oil Indians speaks to this moment and to our aspiration of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Rupjyoti Phukan, RCE, OIL; Maj General (Retd.) Praveen Mathur, Advisor – Security (DGH); Sutirtha Paul, Joint Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce; Chitra Mohan Borah, Executive Director and HoD, Frontier Basin Project, OIL; Arunav Baruah, Chief General Manager (FB), OIL; Pankaj Kumar Biswas, General Manager, GAIL; and other senior officials from OIL attended the spudding ceremony at the location.