‘Deceit’ has been the dealing of the Centre against us: NSCN-IM

DIMAPUR, JAN 19: “Deceit” has been the dealing of the Government of India against the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) from the day the “Indo-Naga political dialogue” started in 1997, the NSCN-IM said on Sunday in a statement.

“Significantly, this has become the reason why the Naga political solution remains elusive. The very meaning of deceit is

‘purposeful falsehood’ to mislead the world on the Naga political issue and Naga people’s identity”, it also said. The other meaning of deceit is “cheat”, the NSCN-IM added.

The statement then said that if the Government of India is courageous enough to solve Indo-Naga political issue, the acts of deceit should have been kept at a distance. It also said that when deceit is practice consciously, false impression is created to mislead the world on Naga issue and thus get away with something bad against NSCN-IM to keep NSCN-IM

on the wrong side of justice. “No wonder, it is an exasperating experience for NSCN to deal with the never ending suppressive

and divisive policy, the hallmarks of India’s handling of the Naga political issue for the past over 70 years,” it added.

The statement also said that even after NSCN-IM entered into ceasefire with India to pave the way for peaceful political solution, India never stop indulging in giving blows against NSCN-IM below the belt by way of recklessly using the diabolic term “terrorist outfit”. The statement added, “This is against the spirit of Memorandum of Understanding, dated 18th November, 2002, Milan, Italy”. According to the NSCN-IM, this MoU signified the conscious decision of the Government of India to discontinue the ban on the NSCN-IM under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Politically

speaking, the term “terrorist outfit” is henceforth a misnomer

against NSCN, it added.

The NSCN-IM then said, “However, the Government of India failed to act to respect the MoU, and rather, continues to mishandle the case of Kilonser Alemla Jamir, a ‘Prisoner of War’ (PoW) as per international law, by treating her unfairly and unjustly by linking her as a hardcore member of the misplaced ‘terrorist outfit’ forcing her incarcerated in the jail for the past more than four years”.

This is a pure case bereft of sincerity and understanding from

human perspective, the statement also said. “No doubt this is to intimidate the Nagas into submission”, it stated. “The irony is, India failed to realize that NSCN can never be browbeaten into submission. This has been the politics in the Naga revolutionary movement for the past 70 years that has confounded the worldly wise and the politically conscious people within India itself,” the statement added. (NNN)