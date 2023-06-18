18 June, 2023 | ePaper
Indonesia Open: Satwik and Chirag overcome stiff challenge to enter men’s doubles final
Bangladesh trounces Afghanistan by 546 runs for its biggest ever test victory
Egypt wins Squash World Cup
Kane extends England scoring record as Malta routed in Euro 2024 qualifying
UN steps up criticism of IMF and World Bank, the other pillars of the post-World War II global order
Some Democrats are already warning of a government shutdown as budget battle with GOP takes shape
Indian talent, innovation create and empower Google products globally
Pakistan receives USD 1 billion from China
‘Adipurush’ registers bumper opening with Rs 140 crore at global box office
Love performing in India, says British DJ Troyboi
‘Ramayan’ series director Moti Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ backlash: They could have been careful
Manipur ministers, MLAs rush to New Delhi