Arunachal cabinet’s nod to boost healthcare services in state

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: The Arunachal Pradesh government has

approved a number of proposals of the Health and Family

Welfare Department to enhance healthcare services in the

state.

This initiative aims to reinforce nursing services at various

healthcare levels with a strong emphasis on disease prevention,

a cabinet statement informed here on Saturday.

Addressing the increasing demand for secondary healthcare

services, the cabinet chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu on

Friday has approved the creation of 623 positions within the

Hospital Nursing Cadre.

This cadre includes Group B non-gazetted, Group B gazetted,

and Group A positions, all geared towards enhancing curative

care, covering both definitive and emergency interventions.

In response to the shortage of skilled nursing professionals, the

state has taken steps to address the issue. The cabinet has also

sanctioned the establishment of five associate professors

(Nursing) and eighteen assistant professors (Nursing) positions,

bolstering the delivery of high-quality nursing education.

The state has made strides in offering free diagnostic laboratory

services across the region. Equipped with state-of-the-art

diagnostic and medical equipment, these modern laboratories

are now being extended to Primary Health Centres and Sub-

Centres, benefitting residents even at grassroots levels.

To support the effective functioning of these laboratories, the

cabinet has approved the addition of 192 laboratory technician

positions, the statement said. In the realm of medical

education, the lone medical college – Tomo Riba Institute of

Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), has reached a milestone

by successfully graduating its inaugural batch of final-year

MBBS students.

To further strengthen medical education, the government aims

to increase the college's intake capacity from 50 to 110 MBBS

students. TRIHMS has also introduced advanced services such

as the Cardiac Cath Lab, expanding critical care provisions.

Recognizing the crucial contributions of lady health visitors and

health assistants in healthcare delivery, the cabinet has

endorsed revised recruitment rules for these positions, to

enhance recruitment processes and career progression.

As part of a comprehensive strategy to augment healthcare

human resources, the cabinet has approved the creation of 28

nursing tutor positions, replacing outdated clinical instructor

posts.

The state cabinet also accorded approval for the creation of

1,632 new positions across diverse departments, with the

- Advertisement -

overarching objective of augmenting productivity and refining

service delivery.

The lion's share of these positions, numbering 1,588, will be

allocated to the department of Health and Family Welfare,

alongside the TRIHMS.

Under the purview of the department of Law, Legislative, and

Justice, the nod has been granted for the establishment of

technical roles dedicated to the Gauhati High Court Itanagar

Permanent bench, in consonance with the E-Court project.

Furthermore, the green signal for a post of record keeper and

an LDC skilled position (contingency) for the Papum Pare

district judiciary has been obtained.

Additionally, the seal of approval for two contractual law clerk

positions for the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench

has also been secured.

The cabinet has also given the go-ahead for the establishment

of a District and Sessions Court at Seppa in East Kameng

district.

This pivotal step is poised to furnish timely judicial services to

the denizens of

Hitherto, the adjudication of all cases in the district was

conducted by the District and Session Court in Bomdila,

situated 150 kilometres away from Seppa.

"This geographical impediment had led to delays in trial

proceedings, inflicting hardships and inconveniences upon

litigants, coupled with considerable financial ramifications. The

cabinet's decision aims to mitigate these challenges and

address security concerns associated with the transit of under-

trial prisoners," the statement said.

Furthermore, the cabinet's imprimatur extends to the

allocation of resources imperative for the seamless operation

of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women

(APSCW).

In a separate resolution, the cabinet has sanctioned the

establishment of a circle headquarters in Changku, entailing the

bifurcation of Pipu circle from the Chayangtajo administrative

centre.

Additionally, a new circle headquarters will take shape at

Sapapu in East Kameng district, complemented by the approval

for a circle headquarters at Khazalang under West Kameng

district.

Concurrently, the cabinet has endorsed the proposition for the

enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and the

Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill,

2023.

These bills are slated for presentation in the forthcoming

Assembly session from September 4.