Arunachal cabinet’s nod to boost healthcare services in state

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: The Arunachal Pradesh government has
approved a number of proposals of the Health and Family
Welfare Department to enhance healthcare services in the
state.
This initiative aims to reinforce nursing services at various
healthcare levels with a strong emphasis on disease prevention,
a cabinet statement informed here on Saturday.
Addressing the increasing demand for secondary healthcare
services, the cabinet chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu on
Friday has approved the creation of 623 positions within the
Hospital Nursing Cadre.
This cadre includes Group B non-gazetted, Group B gazetted,
and Group A positions, all geared towards enhancing curative
care, covering both definitive and emergency interventions.
In response to the shortage of skilled nursing professionals, the
state has taken steps to address the issue. The cabinet has also
sanctioned the establishment of five associate professors
(Nursing) and eighteen assistant professors (Nursing) positions,
bolstering the delivery of high-quality nursing education.
The state has made strides in offering free diagnostic laboratory
services across the region. Equipped with state-of-the-art
diagnostic and medical equipment, these modern laboratories
are now being extended to Primary Health Centres and Sub-
Centres, benefitting residents even at grassroots levels.
To support the effective functioning of these laboratories, the
cabinet has approved the addition of 192 laboratory technician
positions, the statement said. In the realm of medical
education, the lone medical college – Tomo Riba Institute of
Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), has reached a milestone
by successfully graduating its inaugural batch of final-year
MBBS students.
To further strengthen medical education, the government aims
to increase the college's intake capacity from 50 to 110 MBBS
students. TRIHMS has also introduced advanced services such
as the Cardiac Cath Lab, expanding critical care provisions.
Recognizing the crucial contributions of lady health visitors and
health assistants in healthcare delivery, the cabinet has
endorsed revised recruitment rules for these positions, to
enhance recruitment processes and career progression.
As part of a comprehensive strategy to augment healthcare
human resources, the cabinet has approved the creation of 28
nursing tutor positions, replacing outdated clinical instructor
posts.
The state cabinet also accorded approval for the creation of
1,632 new positions across diverse departments, with the
overarching objective of augmenting productivity and refining
service delivery.
The lion's share of these positions, numbering 1,588, will be
allocated to the department of Health and Family Welfare,
alongside the TRIHMS.
Under the purview of the department of Law, Legislative, and
Justice, the nod has been granted for the establishment of
technical roles dedicated to the Gauhati High Court Itanagar
Permanent bench, in consonance with the E-Court project.
Furthermore, the green signal for a post of record keeper and
an LDC skilled position (contingency) for the Papum Pare
district judiciary has been obtained.
Additionally, the seal of approval for two contractual law clerk
positions for the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench
has also been secured.
The cabinet has also given the go-ahead for the establishment
of a District and Sessions Court at Seppa in East Kameng
district.
This pivotal step is poised to furnish timely judicial services to
the denizens of
Hitherto, the adjudication of all cases in the district was
conducted by the District and Session Court in Bomdila,
situated 150 kilometres away from Seppa.
"This geographical impediment had led to delays in trial
proceedings, inflicting hardships and inconveniences upon
litigants, coupled with considerable financial ramifications. The
cabinet's decision aims to mitigate these challenges and
address security concerns associated with the transit of under-
trial prisoners," the statement said.
Furthermore, the cabinet's imprimatur extends to the
allocation of resources imperative for the seamless operation
of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women
(APSCW).
In a separate resolution, the cabinet has sanctioned the
establishment of a circle headquarters in Changku, entailing the
bifurcation of Pipu circle from the Chayangtajo administrative
centre.
Additionally, a new circle headquarters will take shape at
Sapapu in East Kameng district, complemented by the approval
for a circle headquarters at Khazalang under West Kameng
district.
Concurrently, the cabinet has endorsed the proposition for the
enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and the
Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill,
2023.
These bills are slated for presentation in the forthcoming
Assembly session from September 4.