Destinations open for tourists except extreme north: Sikkim govt

GANGTOK, Nov 21: The Sikkim government has said that all

popular destinations in the Himalayan state are open for

tourists, except for extreme parts of North Sikkim.

Sikkim government’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department,

Additional Secretary, Bandana Chettri said that all the regions

of the state under different districts, namely Gangtok,

Namchi, Soreng, Pakyong and Gyalshing are safe to visit and

the weather conditions in these areas are very soothing in

this festive season.

“Except for the extreme Northern part of Sikkim which is not

accessible, all other destinations of the state are open for

tourists and there is no untoward situation as the impact of

flood in Teesta has since normalised,” said an advisory on

Monday.

She urged tourists to visit the Himalayan state, which is

known for its pristine natural beauty.

The Himalayan state was hit by a flash flood in the Teesta

river, triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October

4 in which 40 people were killed.

Over a million tourists visit Sikkim every year with tourism

industry being the core economic activity.

The National Geographic channel has featured Sikkim in the

list of coolest destinations to visit in 2024. (PTI)