Destinations open for tourists except extreme north: Sikkim govt

GANGTOK, Nov 21: The Sikkim government has said that all
popular destinations in the Himalayan state are open for
tourists, except for extreme parts of North Sikkim.
Sikkim government’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department,
Additional Secretary, Bandana Chettri said that all the regions
of the state under different districts, namely Gangtok,
Namchi, Soreng, Pakyong and Gyalshing are safe to visit and
the weather conditions in these areas are very soothing in
this festive season.
“Except for the extreme Northern part of Sikkim which is not
accessible, all other destinations of the state are open for
tourists and there is no untoward situation as the impact of
flood in Teesta has since normalised,” said an advisory on
Monday.
She urged tourists to visit the Himalayan state, which is
known for its pristine natural beauty.
The Himalayan state was hit by a flash flood in the Teesta
river, triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October
4 in which 40 people were killed.
Over a million tourists visit Sikkim every year with tourism
industry being the core economic activity.
The National Geographic channel has featured Sikkim in the
list of coolest destinations to visit in 2024. (PTI)