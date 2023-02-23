23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

Don’t allow people from outside to impose CAA, NRC on you: Mamata at Meghalaya poll rally

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Feb 22 (PTI): In a veiled attack on the BJP at an election rally in Meghalaya, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her party will not allow people coming from outside to impose CAA and NRC on residents of the northeastern state.

She also accused the Conrad Sangma government in the state of “not undertaking development work” in the state and being involved in the “scandal”.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t allow people coming from outside to impose CAA, NRC on you,” Banerjee said at the poll rally in Meghalaya.

“TMC can develop Meghalaya….change this government…nothing is here. Not a medical college, not a good health system for treatment, no development but the scandal is there,” she said.

Banerjee also appealed to people to vote for her party.

“Vote for TMC in Meghalaya, we will oust BJP from Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a poll rally,” she added.

BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

All Faiths Forum against use of money for vote

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari