Dropping of cases against HNLC on case-to-case basis

SHILLONG, Feb 1: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the dropping of cases against the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will depend on a case-to-case basis.

He said that the terms and conditions cannot be changed as they are the same for all militant organizations.

The HNLC has pulled out of the peace talks with the government alleging that the latter had failed to address its five core demands, which include dropping all cases against the leaders and cadres of the outfit.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sangma however, said that the matter related to amnesty has been discussed on a case-to-case basis.

“There are some cases which are heinous in nature. So everything will be dealt with separately, but these cannot be talked about as blanket orders saying that all cases are being withdrawn as it depends on case to case to basis,” he said.

Sangma also added, “There are standard conditions that are there for all and hence, if we change those conditions for some organizations then it becomes difficult to have a uniform platform which fits all the organizations because the terms and conditions cannot be changed. Therefore, whatever terms and conditions that we used and laid down for other organizations, the same conditions are applicable for HNLC peace talks also.”

Sangma also said that the government has only seen a letter from the HNLC conveying its decision not to continue with the peace talks. “Therefore, we have urged them (HNLC) that there will always be challenges, there will always be certain things which can be ironed out and ultimately, the desire to have peace is what is most important,” he said.

Reiterating that the government is still open to discussion with the HNLC, the CM appealed to the outfit to reconsider its decision and continue with the peace talks.

“We are open to discussion and we urge them to continue with the peace talks,” he added. (NNN)