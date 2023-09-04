HNLC expresses resentment over summoning of its leader

SHILLONG, Sept 3: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National

Liberation Council (HNLC) has expressed its displeasure on

Sunday about the government’s decision to summon its

general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw despite the ongoing

peace talks.

The outfit also demanded that the government drops all

charges against all its leaders and to immediately offer

general amnesty failing which it may have to withdraw from

the ongoing peace talks.

“The HNLC vehemently condemns the recent actions taken

by the government, specifically the notice publicly

summoning Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC,

to court amidst the ongoing formal talks,” HNLC said in a

statement.

It also said this is not the first instance where HNLC leaders,

including the chairman and the finance secretary of the

outfit, have been summoned during informal discussions.

“Such actions not only undermine our trust in the

government but also have the potential to hinder and disrupt

the efforts towards achieving a lasting resolution,” the

statement also said.

Stating that the HNLC remains committed to the peace

process and has actively engaged in negotiations with the

state government, the statement said, “However, we are

deeply concerned about the double standard exhibited by

the government.”

“The state government demanded my attendance at a

meeting with a strict deadline of September 30, while the

MHA, on the other hand, specifically targets all senior leaders

of HNLC to appear in person,” it further said.

The HNLC also emphasized that all leaders and cadres will not

come out openly unless and until its political demands are

met. It also urged the government to hold talks with the

delegation authorized by the HNLC central executive

committee and led by the vice chairman.

To ensure the success of the peace process, the HNLC said,

“We demand that the charges against HNLC leaders be

dropped and a general amnesty be offered. Without these

essential steps, our key leader will not actively participate in

the ongoing negotiations. While we have authorised the vice

chairman and their delegation to represent us in talks, the

lack of seriousness displayed by the government is becoming

increasingly evident. If this attitude persists, we will be left

with no option but to withdraw from the negotiations

entirely.”

“HNLC remains steadfast in its commitment to achieve lasting

peace and a political solution. We hope that the government

will reassess its actions and work collaboratively towards a

mutually agreeable solution,” it added.

On the other hand, the HNLC said that practically, none of

the peace accords in Northeast India have materialized,

except for the Mizo Accord.

“Even the instrument of accession, which your government

forced upon our nation 76 years ago, has not been

implemented in letter and spirit. Additionally, the standstill

agreement signed between the Indian government and

Federation of Khasi States was violated,” the HNLC said.

“Given these circumstances, can you expect us to trust your

government repeatedly? If your government demonstrates a

willingness to meet our political demand, which is similar to

the Indian government’s public stance on the division of

Jammu and Kashmir, then we would consider placing our

trust in your administration. On August 5, 2019, the Indian

parliament announced the abrogation of Article 370 in

Kashmir. After 86 days, on the midnight of October 31, 2019,

Kashmir was officially bifurcated. If your government shows

the same determination in dividing Meghalaya and declaring

Hynńiewtrep as a separate and equal state with a specific

timeline, just as they did with Kashmir, then we would be

more inclined to trust your governance,” the HNLC added.

In such a scenario, it said, “We would not require any

financial assistance or what you refer to as ‘rehabilitation

packages’ for the HNLC. The repeated singling out of HNLC

leaders through posted notices is deserving of strong

criticism. Nonetheless, we want to make it clear that we do

not fear oppressive laws or even death, and we will persist in

our fight without compromising our principles. Fear has

never been a part of our policy, and our political armed

struggle holds a significant place in the history of our

movement.” (NNN)