Drug Supplier Nabbed Inside Itanagar Secretariat, ₹3.7 Lakh Worth of Heroin Seized

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 9: In a significant development in the battle against drug trafficking, the Itanagar police on Monday arrested a suspected drug supplier from within the civil secretariat premises—one of the most secure government zones in the city.

The arrest led to the seizure of 44.36 grams of heroin, with an estimated market value of Rs 3.7 lakh, raising serious concerns about the infiltration of narcotics networks into sensitive government areas.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed that the accused, Vicky Chetry (32), is employed as a multi-tasking staffer (MTS) in the state horticulture department. The suspect is a resident of Zero Point near the Gompa area in Itanagar but originally hails from Borgolai Milan Nagar under the jurisdiction of Margherita police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident came to light when a vigilant staff member from the secretariat informed police that security personnel had confined a suspicious individual inside a bathroom on the third floor of Block 3. Acting swiftly, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi arrived at the scene and apprehended the accused.

A thorough personal search of Chetry was conducted in the presence of First-Class Magistrate Oli Koyu (NDPS). The search revealed eight plastic vials and a tobacco container filled with heroin, four used syringes, and ₹32,760 in cash. Upon further interrogation, Chetry admitted to concealing additional contraband behind the bathroom window. This led to the recovery of 18 more plastic vials of suspected heroin and three pairs of scissors.

SP Singh emphasized that the entire operation—from search to seizure, weighing, and sealing—was carried out as per the legal provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. A formal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the larger drug network connected to the suspect.

Commending the timely response of the civil secretariat staff, Singh stated that their alertness was instrumental in thwarting an attempt to circulate narcotics within a high-security government facility. He further stressed that the police remain committed to cracking down on drug trafficking, regardless of where such activities may take root—even in the heart of the government establishment.

