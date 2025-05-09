25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
Continuous crackdown on drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0

Five arrested, over 140 grams of heroin seized in Banderdewa and Naharlagun

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 8: In a major breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, police teams from Naharlagun and Banderdewa Police Stations carried out two successive anti-drug operations on May 7, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of over 140 grams of suspected heroin, along with vehicles used in trafficking.

In the first operation, acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Naharlagun PS led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev (OC, Naharlagun PS), assisted by SI Sunny Hodong, SI Vivek Linggi, HC P. Tari, HC K. Samyor, Ct. D. Borah, Ct. Nogam Hai, Ct. Likha Akin, and Ct. T. Dawa, conducted a raid in Prem Nagar, Naharlagun. The team apprehended one drug peddler, Md. Sariful Islam (36) of Bihpuria, Assam, and seized 37 vials of suspected heroin weighing 48.7 grams.

Following disclosures made during interrogation, the team intercepted Md. Shaik Farid (24) of Lakhimpur and Md. Ashraful Islam (23) of Laluk, Assam, at Kankarnallah after a brief chase and physical confrontation. An additional 24 grams of suspected heroin concealed in two soap cases and a Bajaj motorcycle (Reg. No. AS-07Z-6671) used for transportation were recovered. A case was registered at Naharlagun PS under Case No. 62/2025 U/S 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act.

In a separate operation the same day, a special team from Banderdewa PS—comprising SI S.K. Singh, SI Sunny Salong, HC Phassang Guna, L/Ct. N.S. Chauhai, L/Ct. R. Devi, and a section of the 138 Bn CRPF—intercepted a Maruti SX4 (Reg. No. AS26-1427) at the Banderdewa Check Gate. The occupants, Miss Kirry Riba (23) of Nirjuli and Shri Techi Maj (27) of Lekhi, were apprehended. Upon search, conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and as per legal procedures, the team recovered 66.75 grams of suspected heroin (10 vials) from Miss Riba. The vehicle was also seized. A case was registered at Banderdewa PS vide Case No. 41/2025 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act R/W Section 3(5) BNS.

Both operations were conducted under the direct supervision of SP Naharlagun Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS and SDPO Naharlagun Shri Rishi Longdo.

Commending the team’s efforts, SP Gambo reiterated the police’s zero-tolerance approach towards drug trafficking. “We are committed to shielding our youth from the menace of narcotics. Our focus remains firm on curbing drug peddling, both within the township and at critical interstate border points,” he said.

