Drugs peddlers arrested in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Sept 14: Two drug peddlers were arrested along

with heroin from Umpling in Meghalaya on Tuesday night,

according to police.

They have been identified as Wantei Manbha Lyngdoh (24) and

Freddy Bantei Dhar (29), the police said.

From their possession, heroin – 1.13 gm, 417 empty vials, 39

unused syringes, 2 mobile phones and 1 Tata Intra pick-up

(vehicle) were seized, the police added.

A case has been registered with the Rynjah police station.

(NNN)