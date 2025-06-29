26.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 29, 2025
type here...

Efforts underway to form a popular government in Manipur: N Biren Singh

Former CM says BJP working with Centre and allies; peace remains top priority amid suspended Assembly

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 28: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said efforts are underway for setting up of a popular government in the state which is now under President’s rule.

Speaking at the sidelines of a programme at BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed hope that a new government will be formed in Manipur soon.

- Advertisement -

“We are working to form a government at the earliest. We are a national party. After looking into the ground situation, I have faith that a government will be formed soon. BJP and its allies want a popular government as well. We are working for restoration of popular govt,” he said.

Related Posts:

“We, BJP, haven’t criticised anybody. We are concentrating only on the present crisis. We are approaching the Central government and concerned persons to bring an amicable solution and peace in the state. In the meantime, we are also working to restore a popular government with frequent gatherings of MLAs. Everybody wants restoration of peace. Peace is compulsory. In the last seven or eight months, there have been no reports of fighting between communities,” the former CM said.

Singh said the central government is trying to restore peace in the state.

To a media query, Singh said “ I have said earlier that illegal immigrants and drug cartels have affected the entire North East as well as the whole nation..

- Advertisement -

Slowly, everyone has come to understand this issue. This change is a positive sign and together we can fight these elements.

Meanwhile, BJP Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi speaking at a book release function said that now is not the time for elections but to focus on peace initiatives.

She told reporters, “The people wants a popular government. BJP is trying to bring a popular government and will work by understanding the desire of the people. Now is not the time to discuss for election but to focus on the process and progress of towards peace initiatives. I want to appeal to them to understand the pulse of the people and work accordingly.”

Sharda said, “The question of whether BJP is united or not will be known gradually. There is something called slow and steady wins the race.

- Advertisement -

The Centre had on February 13 imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. (PTI)

Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prime suspect in vehicle theft cases in Kohima held

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer