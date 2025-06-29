Efforts underway to form a popular government in Manipur: N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, June 28: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said efforts are underway for setting up of a popular government in the state which is now under President’s rule.

Speaking at the sidelines of a programme at BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed hope that a new government will be formed in Manipur soon.

“We are working to form a government at the earliest. We are a national party. After looking into the ground situation, I have faith that a government will be formed soon. BJP and its allies want a popular government as well. We are working for restoration of popular govt,” he said.

“We, BJP, haven’t criticised anybody. We are concentrating only on the present crisis. We are approaching the Central government and concerned persons to bring an amicable solution and peace in the state. In the meantime, we are also working to restore a popular government with frequent gatherings of MLAs. Everybody wants restoration of peace. Peace is compulsory. In the last seven or eight months, there have been no reports of fighting between communities,” the former CM said.

Singh said the central government is trying to restore peace in the state.

To a media query, Singh said “ I have said earlier that illegal immigrants and drug cartels have affected the entire North East as well as the whole nation..

Slowly, everyone has come to understand this issue. This change is a positive sign and together we can fight these elements.

Meanwhile, BJP Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi speaking at a book release function said that now is not the time for elections but to focus on peace initiatives.

She told reporters, “The people wants a popular government. BJP is trying to bring a popular government and will work by understanding the desire of the people. Now is not the time to discuss for election but to focus on the process and progress of towards peace initiatives. I want to appeal to them to understand the pulse of the people and work accordingly.”

Sharda said, “The question of whether BJP is united or not will be known gradually. There is something called slow and steady wins the race.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. (PTI)