23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 20, 2024
type here...

Election crucial for unity, integrity of Manipur: BJP candidate

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 19: BJP candidate for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, on Friday termed the election as crucial “for the unity and integrity of the state”.

After casting his vote at Nambol Utlou in Bishnupur district, Thounaojam told reporters, “This election is for the unity and integrity of the state, restoration of peace, resettlement of people in relief camps and for the overall welfare of the state.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said, “Today’s election is the first step for a new Manipur.”

Th Maheshwar of RPI (Athawale) said, “I am contesting in this election so that I can convey the hardships faced by the mothers and internally displaced people to central leaders.”

Six candidates are in the fray in Inner Manipur.

Meanwhile, around 28.19 per cent of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state till 11 am, officials said.

- Advertisement -

Inner Manipur constituency recorded 29.40 per cent polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur was 26.02 per cent in the first four hours of voting. (PTI)

10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ to now release in November 2024

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs 10 Types Of Chilies Used In India