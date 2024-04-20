Election crucial for unity, integrity of Manipur: BJP candidate

IMPHAL, April 19: BJP candidate for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, on Friday termed the election as crucial “for the unity and integrity of the state”.

After casting his vote at Nambol Utlou in Bishnupur district, Thounaojam told reporters, “This election is for the unity and integrity of the state, restoration of peace, resettlement of people in relief camps and for the overall welfare of the state.”

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said, “Today’s election is the first step for a new Manipur.”

Th Maheshwar of RPI (Athawale) said, “I am contesting in this election so that I can convey the hardships faced by the mothers and internally displaced people to central leaders.”

Six candidates are in the fray in Inner Manipur.

Meanwhile, around 28.19 per cent of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state till 11 am, officials said.

Inner Manipur constituency recorded 29.40 per cent polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur was 26.02 per cent in the first four hours of voting. (PTI)