Monday, August 26, 2024
Erosion damages railway tracks in Hailakandi; Assam-Mizoram connectivity disrupted

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Railway tracks in Hailakandi district have been severely damaged due to erosion, leading to the complete disruption of rail connectivity between Assam and Mizoram, a news bulletin informed on Monday.

As per reports, the affected stretch of the railway line has made it impossible for trains to pass, causing a major inconvenience to passengers and disrupting transportation between the two states.

Subsequently, railway authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have dispatched teams to assess the extent of the damage.

Additionally, efforts to restore the damaged tracks are underway, but it is expected that the rail connectivity between Assam and Mizoram will remain suspended for several days.

Furthermore, the disruption of rail services is expected to have a significant impact on the movement of goods and passengers, especially in the border areas between Assam and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, passengers are advised to stay updated on the restoration efforts and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

