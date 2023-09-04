‘Ethnic cleansing complete’ in Imphal valley: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on

Sunday alleged that “ethnic cleansing is complete” in Manipur’s

Imphal Valley and said there can be nothing more “shameful”

than this development.

The former home minister cited a media report which claimed

that the last five Kuki families in Imphal were “forcibly

removed” from their homes by the authorities.

“This means that ‘ethnic cleansing’ is complete in the Imphal

Valley that is dominated by the Meitei people,” he said in a

post on X

“A state government presides over ‘ethnic cleansing’ and the

central government claims that the government of the state is

being carried on in accordance with the Constitution,”

Chidambaram said.

There can be nothing more shameful than this development, he

said.

“It marks a new low in India’s descent into lawlessness,”

Chidambaram said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds

were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in

early May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the

hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand

for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population

and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute

little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.