Friday, February 9, 2024
EVM mobile demonstration van flagged off in Kohima

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 8: Kohima deputy commissioner and district election officer Kumar Ramnikant flagged off the mobile demonstration van for awareness on usage of EVMs/VVPATs in connection with systematic voters’ education and electoral participation programme (SVEEP) activities and the forthcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections in his premises on Thursday.

Addressing the flagging off programme, Ramnikant  said a nationwide awareness programme on EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) is underway to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process and to familiarise them with the machines.

He said the awareness programme which is organised ahead of every general election to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, focuses on imparting knowledge about the basic features of EVMs and VVPATs, elucidating the step-by-step procedure of casting votes, and educating voters on how to verify their choices through the VVPAT slip.

The DC said awareness through physical demonstration fosters a deeper understanding of EVM and VVPAT functionality and is instrumental in dispelling misconceptions, boosting voter confidence, and ensuring a more informed and participative electorate. He called upon the public to come forward and make use of the demonstration and awareness of the EVM and VVPAT.

Earlier on February 2, Wokha deputy commissioner and district election officer Ajit Kumar Ranjan flagged off the EVM mobile demonstration van in his office.

Flagged off the van, Ranjan said the reason behind this was to raise awareness and confidence on how the EVM works.

