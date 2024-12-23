16 C
Govt clarifies: No income certificate needed for Orunodoi 3.0

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: The Assam Government has issued an important clarification regarding the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme, highlighting that beneficiaries do not require an income certificate to apply for this welfare initiative, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “There is no requirement of Income Certificate for beneficiaries to apply for Orunodoi 3.0.”

Families holding a valid ration card are eligible to avail themselves of the scheme’s financial assistance without the need for additional documentation.

In a statement shared by the CMO, citizens are urged to remain informed and avoid falling for rumors or misinformation.

The government has also cautioned against the malicious intent of certain individuals or groups promoting unnecessary issuance of income certificates.

Additionally, strict legal action will be taken against anyone found misleading the public or facilitating false procedures.

Applicants are encouraged to stay vigilant and rely on authentic government sources for updates.

“Any family having a valid Ration Card can apply for this monetary support scheme. Be informed, don’t fall for rumours”, the CMO added.

