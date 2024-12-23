16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Assam Museum to host quiz; students invited to participate

The event, themed around "Heritage, Culture, and Museums," invites students from middle school to college levels across Assam to test their knowledge.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: The Assam State Museum, under the Directorate of Archaeology and the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, will host a quiz competition on January 1, 2025, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

The quiz aims to celebrate the rich cultural and historical legacy of Assam, encouraging young minds to delve deeper into their roots.

It will be held at the Assam State Museum premises in Guwahati, starting at 10:00 AM.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Test your knowledge of heritage and culture. Join the Quiz Competition on culture, heritage and museums at the Assam State Museum on January 1, 2025, at 10 AM. Exciting prizes await!”

As announced by the CMO, the event promises attractive prizes for the winners: First Prize: Rs 6,001; Second Prize: Rs 3,001; and Third Prize: Rs 2,001.

Interested participants are encouraged to arrive on time and showcase their knowledge while enjoying a vibrant educational experience.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
