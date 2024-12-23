16 C
Two separate road accidents in Guwahati spark public outcry

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: Two separate road incidents in Guwahati have sparked public outrage, one involving alleged police misconduct and another resulting in the loss of two lives, as reported in a news bulletin.

In the first incident, a vehicle belonging to Dispur Traffic Police (registration number AS01EM7981) collided with a Maruti Suzuki car (registration number AS01BS5687) near Rajdhani Masjid on Sunday night.

The car’s owner, Asadul Hussain, claimed that the police vehicle’s driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Allegations have also emerged suggesting that Dispur Police attempted to shield the driver instead of taking legal action.

While investigations are ongoing, the city police have not issued an official response to these allegations, leaving residents demanding clarity and accountability.

In another tragic accident on the Supermarket flyover, a Rapido driver and his passenger lost their lives after being hit by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

The Rapido driver, identified as 24-year-old Ranjit Rajbongshi from Chaplakuchi, Nalbari, died instantly from the impact.

The pillion rider, a woman whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but was declared dead upon arrival.

The motorcycle involved bore the registration number AS-01 BU 7601.

Police have begun investigating the hit-and-run incident to trace the unidentified vehicle and determine the events leading to the crash.

