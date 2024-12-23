Assam Police push back 6 B’deshi nationals across border

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: Assam Police, continuing their strict surveillance against illegal infiltration, apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into Indian territory and subsequently pushed them back across the border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

Sarma on the micro-blogging site X highlighted the state’s firm stance on illegal infiltration, stating, “No place for illegal infiltration in Assam.”

🇧🇩Saiful Islam… pic.twitter.com/TSm2u4qhgI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 22, 2024

The Chief Minister also commended the Assam Police for their vigilance in preventing unauthorized entry into the state.

The six Bangladeshi nationals identified are Mustafizur Rahman, Kabbo Cruze, Md. Lelin Mia, Sirazul Islam, Saiful Islam, and Muktar Hussain.

“Carrying out their strict monitoring against infiltration attempts, @assampolice apprehended 6 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border”, Sarma added.