Family of three found dead in Sepahijala

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 2: A family of three was found dead in their
residence in Sepahijala, Tripura recently.
The victims, identified as 70-year-old Chintaharan Paul, 60-
year-old Prathiba Paul, and their 20-year-old daughter Manika
Paul, were discovered lifeless on the same bed by the
neighbours.
The initial investigation suggests that the family may have
committed suicide, possibly driven by financial difficulties.
Locals stated that the burden of caring for their physically
challenged daughter, Manika, followed by the loss of a son
years ago, may have been the reason for them to end life.
The police found three glasses containing traces of poison
which the family may have consumed.
The glasses had milk in them and it is suspected that the family
had consumed it willingly.
An investigation is being carried out by the police on all angles
including conspiracy and murder.
Their mortal remains have been sent for autopsy to determine
the exact cause of death.